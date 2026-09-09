Controversy Erupts Over Dropping UAPA Charges Against U.S. National

Congress MP and senior Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi raised concerns on Wednesday regarding the Modi Government's decision to drop charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against U.S. national Matthew Aaron VanDyke. Singhvi queried whether the terror charges were dismissed following high-level India-US meetings, demanding an explanation from the government.

NIA's 180-day investigation led to not including UAPA provisions in the chargesheet against VanDyke and six Ukrainian nationals. The case, initiated in March 2026, involved alleged activities inimical to India's national security, focusing on supporting armed groups in Myanmar.

Matthew VanDyke, detained at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, was initially charged under UAPA but later faced only Foreigners Act charges. VanDyke's attorney criticized the NIA's approach, while the agency suggested possible future supplementary charges. The formal hearing is scheduled for October 1.