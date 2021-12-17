Soccer-Everton condemn fans for homophobic chanting at Chelsea player
Everton condemned supporters for targeting a Chelsea player with homophobic chants during Thursday's 1-1 Premier League draw https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/chelsea-slip-up-title-race-with-draw-against-everton-2021-12-16 at Stamford Bridge. We expect fans to reflect those values by refraining from any discriminatory chanting in the future." In August, Liverpool condemned fans for homophobic chants aimed at Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is on loan at Norwich City from Chelsea.
