Left Menu

Soccer-Everton condemn fans for homophobic chanting at Chelsea player

Everton condemned supporters for targeting a Chelsea player with homophobic chants during Thursday's 1-1 Premier League draw https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/chelsea-slip-up-title-race-with-draw-against-everton-2021-12-16 at Stamford Bridge. We expect fans to reflect those values by refraining from any discriminatory chanting in the future." In August, Liverpool condemned fans for homophobic chants aimed at Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is on loan at Norwich City from Chelsea.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 08:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 08:40 IST
Soccer-Everton condemn fans for homophobic chanting at Chelsea player

Everton condemned supporters for targeting a Chelsea player with homophobic chants during Thursday's 1-1 Premier League draw https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/chelsea-slip-up-title-race-with-draw-against-everton-2021-12-16 at Stamford Bridge. "Such behaviour is unacceptable and does not represent the values of our club or our wider fanbase," the Merseyside club said in a statement.

"We promote and celebrate the diversity and inclusivity within our club, our game and our community. We expect fans to reflect those values by refraining from any discriminatory chanting in the future." In August, Liverpool condemned fans for homophobic chants aimed at Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is on loan at Norwich City from Chelsea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
4
FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

Botswana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021