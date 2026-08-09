Tensions Rise in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Faces Hostility Amidst Justice Demands

Amid escalating tensions in West Bengal, Shambhu Keot, brother of deceased TMC worker Birju Keot, rebuffed former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's outreach following an alleged attack on her. Keot demands justice, citing police assault on his brother, while Banerjee claims her convoy faced a potentially fatal attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 20:05 IST
Tensions Rise in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Faces Hostility Amidst Justice Demands
Shambhu Keot brother of deceased TMC worker Birju Keot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Tensions are escalating in West Bengal as Shambhu Keot, brother of deceased Trinamool Congress worker Birju Keot, has refused to engage with former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding justice following his brother's death. Keot claims Birju died after police detained and allegedly assaulted him.

Banerjee, who attempted to visit the Keot family, allegedly faced hostility herself, as large stones were hurled at her car by "anti-social elements." She reported that the attack, which happened in front of police, was severe enough to risk serious injury or death.

Banerjee, flanked by MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Dola Sen, condemned the police for allegedly protecting BJP interests, raising serious concerns about the integrity of law enforcement. Tensions are further heightened by chants of "Chor bhagao" directed at Banerjee's convoy.

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