Piyush Goyal Celebrates Saint Ravidas: Vision for a Developed India by 2047

Union Minister Piyush Goyal was in Mumbai on Sunday, participating in the 'Jan Samwaad' ceremony that marked 650 years since the birth of Saint Guru Ravidas Maharaj. During the event, he articulated his aspiration for India to become a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed nation by 2047 and a 'Vishwa Guru' or global leader.

Goyal announced the launch of the nationwide 'Kalash Vandan Abhiyan', intended to celebrate the saint's anniversary, noted the enthusiasm it generated, and stated that diverse community involvement exhibited the impact of government initiatives. He emphasized the efforts the government has made under Prime Minister Modi's leadership over the past 12 years.

Goyal also commemorated Quit India Day by paying respects to freedom fighters, drawing inspiration from their sacrifices. He highlighted the government's ongoing development initiatives, aimed at eradicating societal issues, underlining India's rapid economic growth and the reach of prosperity across the nation. (ANI)