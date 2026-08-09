West Bengal Calls for Observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi urges universities and colleges to commemorate August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, to educate on the profound impacts of Partition. This observance serves to remind the younger generation of the suffering during one of India's darkest historical periods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 19:44 IST
West Bengal Calls for Observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
West Bengal Governor RN Ravi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Governor of West Bengal, RN Ravi, has issued a call to all state and private universities across the region, urging them to mark August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. He emphasizes the importance of uniting students, faculty, and parents in reflection on the devastating effects of Partition, particularly its impact on Bengal.

A statement from Lok Bhavan highlights that Bengal was heavily afflicted during Partition, experiencing mass displacement, tragic loss of lives, and significant socio-economic turmoil. This initiative aims to educate the younger generation about the atrocities of Partition, the suffering endured, and the divisive forces at play, ensuring vigilance against similar threats.

As established in 2021 by the Government, August 14 annually honors those who lost their lives and homes due to Partition, reinforcing the memories of the hardships faced. Celebrated on the eve of India's August 15 Independence, this day serves as a reminder of the freedom-related trauma endured, marked by one of history's largest human migrations.

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