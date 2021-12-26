Cricket-Australia wins the toss, to bowl first in third Ashes test
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2021
Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third Ashes test against England in Melbourne on Sunday.
Australia lead the five-match series 2-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane and the second test at Adelaide Oval.
