Cricket-Australia bowl England out for 185 in third test
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 11:38 IST
England were bowled out for 185 in their first innings after tea on day one of the third Ashes test in Melbourne on Sunday after Australia won the toss and elected to field.
Holders Australia, who lead the five-test series 2-0 after wins in Brisbane and Adelaide, can retain the urn with victory or a draw at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
