Cricket-Early lunch called on rain-hit second day at Centurion
Umpires have called an early lunch after no play was possible on the rain-hit second morning of the first test between South Africa and India at Centurion Park on Monday. Umpires will perform a pitch inspection with the hope of getting some play in the afternoon session. India are seeking a first test series win in South Africa with matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town to follow in the three-match series.
Umpires have called an early lunch after no play was possible on the rain-hit second morning of the first test between South Africa and India at Centurion Park on Monday.
Umpires will perform a pitch inspection with the hope of getting some play in the afternoon session. Intermittent showers are forecast throughout the day. India closed a dominant day one on 272 for three.
Opener KL Rahul was superb on Sunday as he reached the close unbeaten on 122 and when play resumes will be joined at the crease by Ajinkya Rahane after his unbeaten 40. India is seeking a first test series win in South Africa with matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town to follow in the three-match series.
