Left Menu

Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova tests COVID-19 positive on arrival in Australia

French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia for next month's Grand Slam in Melbourne, the Russian world number 11 said on Thursday. I arrived in Australia on Tuesday and tested positive for COVID-19," Pavlyuchenkova said on Twitter.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 30-12-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 10:27 IST
Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova tests COVID-19 positive on arrival in Australia
  • Country:
  • Australia

French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia for next month's Grand Slam in Melbourne, the Russian world number 11 said on Thursday. The women's Tour will kick off its 2022 season next week with a WTA 500 event in Adelaide and a couple of 250 events in Melbourne before the year's first major is played from Jan. 17.

"Unfortunately, I have some bad news. I arrived in Australia on Tuesday and tested positive for COVID-19," Pavlyuchenkova said on Twitter. "I was fully vaccinated and was preparing for the start of the season in Dubai. But we live in a very difficult and unpredictable time.

"Right now I am in complete isolation, in a special hotel and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors." The 30-year-old reached her career-high ranking last month after a stellar 2021 season in which she reached her maiden major final, won the Tokyo Olympics mixed doubles gold and led Russia to the Billie Jean King Cup title in Prague.

Several players have had their preparations for the Australian Open disrupted due to the novel coronavirus recently including Rafa Nadal, Denis Shapovalov, Andrey Rublev, Belinda Bencic and Ons Jabeur, who all tested positive after playing at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; Chinese ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021