Soccer-Caulker to debut for Sierra Leone at Cup of Nations finals

Former England defender Steven Caulker is to debut for Sierra Leone at the Africa Cup of Nations after being named on Friday among the 28-man squad for the tournament in Cameroon. The 30-year-old former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur centre back won one cap for England nine years ago but has switched his international allegiance.

His father’s family hail from Sierra Leone, who have also persuaded former Dutch youth international Issa Kallon to play as they return to the finals for the first time since 1996. Caulker is one of seven British-born players in the squad, which is coached by Manchester-born John Keister, a former Sierra Leone international.

Their 17-year-old goalkeeper Ibrahim Sesay is expected to be the youngest player at the tournament. Squad:

Goalkeepers: Isaac Caulker (Kallon FC), Mohamed N Kamara, Ibrahim Sesay (both East End Lions) Defenders: Umaru Bangura (Neuchatel Xamax), Steven Caulker (Gaziantep), Yeami Dunia (East End Lions), Daniel Francis (Rot Weiss Ahlen), Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers), Saidu Mansaray (Bo Rangers), David Sesay (Wealdstone), Kevin Wright (Orebro)

Midfielders: Prince Barrie (Bo Rangers), Abu Dumbuya (East End Lions), Saidu Fofanah (Kallon FC), Issa Kallon (Cambuur Leeuwarden), John Kamara (Kesla), Mohamed Kamara (unattached), Saidu Kamara (Bo Rangers), Idris Kanu (Peterborough United), Alhassan Koroma (Linense), Kwame Quee (Vikingur) Forwards: Mustapha Bundu (Aarhus), Sullay Kaikai (Wycombe Wanderers), Alhaji Kamara (Randers), Kei Kamara (HIFK Helsinki), Musa Kamara (East End Lions), Mohamed Turay (Henan Songshan), Augustine Williams (San Diego Loyal) (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

