Soccer-Conte sure Lloris will sign new Spurs deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-01-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 00:03 IST
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte says he is confident that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will sign a new contract with the club with his current deal having only six months left. The 35-year-old France World Cup winner is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement deal with a new club, raising the possibility that he could part ways after a decade.

Lloris, who has played more than 300 Premier League games for Tottenham, had one of his easier matches in the 1-0 win at Watford on Saturday that boosted Tottenham's top-four ambitions. He did have to be alert to save from Josh King and then thwart Joao Pedro as the Tottenham captain kept his eighth Premier League clean sheet of the season.

"You can see the level of the keeper in these circumstances," Conte told reporters. "When for the whole game he didn't make a save but he continued to be focused. To be focused for the team, for me that's very important. "Hugo today showed that he's top and he's always focused. For us, he's very important and I'm sure that in a short time they can find a solution with the club, because he loves Tottenham and Tottenham loves him."

With Tottenham only two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal having played two fewer games, they are primed to challenge for a Champions League place in the second half of the season. Which makes their business in the transfer window vital.

"Honestly, when Tottenham have taken me in charge, we decided and I asked time to make my evaluation about the squad, now I did and for sure we will have a meeting with the club," Conte said. "January is not simple, we will see what happens. "We have to continue to work in this way and these players are giving me everything, great commitment and trust -- the best buy in January is to continue this way.

"Then we will see what are our intentions."

