FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Ethiopia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Factbox on 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Ethiopia Africa Cup of Nations record

Previous appearances in finals: (10) 1957, 1959, 1962, 1963, 1965, 1968, 1970, 1976, 1982, 2013 Best performance: Winners 1962

Drawn in Group A with Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Cape Verde Islands --- Coach: Wubetu Abate

Abate made his coaching reputation in the Ethiopian league after taking Ethiopia Bunna to the league title in 2011. It set up a chance to coach in neighbouring Sudan, followed by a return home and stints at Hawassa City, Fasil Kenema and Sebeta City. He took over as Ethiopia coach in September 2020, signing a two-year contract and replacing compatriot Abraham Mebratu. ---

Key player: Getaneh Kebede Age: 29 Forward Kebede is a rarity among Ethiopian footballers in that he has played at a foreign club, notably at Bidvest Wits and University of Pretoria in the South African top flight between 2013-16.

Back in his home country, he has established himself as the top marksman in the local league and also as captain of the national team. --- FIFA world ranking Dec 2021: 137

How they qualified: Runners-up in Group K, behind Ivory Coast but ahead of Madagascar and Niger Squad

Goalkeepers: Fasil Gebremichael (Bahir Dar Ketema), Teklemariam Shanko (Sidama Bunna), Jemal Tassew (Adama Ketema) Defenders: Menaf Awol (Bahir Dar Kenema), Yared Bayeh (Fasil Kenema), Manot Debebe, Suleiman Hamid (both St George), Aschalew Tamene (Fasil Kenema), Asrat Tunjo (Ethiopian Bunna), Ramadan Yesuf (Wolkite Kenema), Desta Yohannes (Adama Kenema)

Midfielders: Fitsum Alemu (Bahir Dar Ketema), Shimeles Bekele (El Gouna), Bezabeh Meleyou (Fasil Kenema), Mesud Mohammed (Jimma Aba Jifar), Gatoch Panom (St George), Firew Solomon (Sidama Bunna), Amanuel Yohannes (Ethiopian Bunna) Forwards: Amanuel Gebremichael (St George), Shimeket Guggsa (Fasil Kenema), Dawa Hottesa (Adama Kenema), Mujib Kassim (JS Kabylie), Getaneh Kebede (Wolkite Kenema), Abubeker Nasser (Ethiopian Bunna), Mesfin Tafesse (Awassa Kenema). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

