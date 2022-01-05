Left Menu

Australia cricketer Maxwell tests positive for COVID-19

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday became the latest cricketer from the Big Bash League to test positive for COVID-19. Maxwell, who is the captain of Melbourne Stars in the BBL, became the 13th player from the franchise to test positive for the virus.Maxwells positive test was confirmed on Wednesday morning through a rapid antigen test which he had taken following his sides Melbourne derby against Renegades on Monday, cricket.com.au reported.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 05-01-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 09:36 IST
Glenn Maxwell Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Maxwell's positive test was confirmed on Wednesday morning through a rapid antigen test which he had taken following his side's Melbourne derby against Renegades on Monday, cricket.com.au reported. He also underwent a PCR test and is currently awaiting its result. Meanwhile, the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the BBL continues with the Renegades becoming the fifth club to report a positive case.

Three other BBL clubs have reported positive COVID-19 cases, forcing Brisbane Heat to withdraw from their match against the Sydney Sixers on Tuesday. The BBL organizers are desperately trying to keep the tournament going despite a surge in COVID-19 cases across the league.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

