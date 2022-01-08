Left Menu

Figure skating-Liu withdraws from U.S. Figure Skating Championships after positive COVID-19 test

Two-time national champion Alysa Liu has withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after testing positive for COVID-19 and plans to petition for one of three spots on the U.S. Olympic team, U.S. Figure Skating said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2022 02:24 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 02:24 IST
Figure skating-Liu withdraws from U.S. Figure Skating Championships after positive COVID-19 test

Two-time national champion Alysa Liu has withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after testing positive for COVID-19 and plans to petition for one of three spots on the U.S. Olympic team, U.S. Figure Skating said on Friday. Liu was in third place on Thursday after earning a score of 71.42 in the women's short program in Nashville. She will miss Friday's free skate as a result of the positive test.

Liu is the latest high-profile U.S. skater to withdraw from the championships after the pairs team of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier were forced to withdraw from the competition after Frazier contracted the virus. Knierim and Frazier are also petitioning for one of two spots on the team that will head to next month's Beijing Winter Games. The final team will be named after the competition wraps up this weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
2
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022