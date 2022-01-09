Cricket-England hold on for draw in fourth Ashes test
England batted out the final day of the fourth Ashes test to frustrate Australia and secure a thrilling draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.
Australia lead the series 3-0 after big wins in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne. The fifth test will be a day-night match in Hobart starting on Friday.
