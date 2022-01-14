Australia bowl out West Indies for 169 in U-19 World Cup opener, SL 209 all out

A disciplined Australian bowling unit bundled out hosts West Indies for a paltry 169 after skipper Ackeem Auguste top-scored with a 67-ball 57 on the opening day of the U-19 World Cup here on Friday. Opting to bat after winning the toss, the West Indies were off to a disastrous start as they found themselves reeling at 12 for three in the sixth over at the Providence Stadium, with pacer Tom Whitney and leg-spinner William Salzmann doing the damage.

Auguste joined wicketkeeper Rivaldo Clarke (37 off 42 balls) in the middle and the two stitched together a partnership of 95 runs for the fourth wicket, steadying the innings in the process.

However, the home team suffered another collapse following the dismissal of Clarke by Indian-origin spinner Nivethan Radhakrishnan (3/48) in the 22nd over. Radhakrishnan struck two more blows, sending back Anderson Mahase and Johann Layne in quick succession to leave the West Indies at 131 for eight in only the 32nd over.

Cooper Connolly, who is leading the Australian team in the age-group tournament, too bagged three wickets including the significant one of Auguste, after which the hosts struggled to recover. Opening the Australian bowling, Whitney too, returned impressive figures of 3/20 in 8.1 overs.

Batting at number nine, McKenny Clarke struck 29 off 35 balls, with the help of three sixes and two fours to stretch the innings and add some valuable runs to the West Indies total.

Sri Lanka 209 all out against Scotland ======================== In the day's other match at Georgetown's Everest Cricket Club Ground, Scotland bowled out Sri lanka for 209 with nearly five overs left in their innings after the islanders had opted to take first strike.

With a 79 off 84 balls, Sakuna Nidarshana Liyanage emerged as the top-scorer for Sri Lanka, while Chamindu Wickramasinghe (28), Sadisha Rajapaksa (24) got starts but could not capitalise on them. Down the order, Raveen de Silva contributed 27 off 49 balls. For Scotland, Sean Fischer Keogh was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/56 while there were two wickets apiece for Jack Jarvis and Oliver Davidson. Brief scores: West Indies U-19: 169 all out in 40.1 overs (Ackeem Auguste 57, McKenny Clarke 29; Tom Whitney 3/20, Nivethan Radhakrishnan 3/48, Cooper Connolly 3/17) vs Australia U-19. Sri Lanka U-19: 209 all out in 45.2 overs (Sakuna Nidarshana Liyanage 79, Sean Fischer-Keogh 3/56) vs Scotland U-19.

