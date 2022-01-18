Left Menu

Unmukt Chand becomes first Indian to play in Big Bash League

Unmukt Chand on Tuesday became the first Indian player to play in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Unmukt Chand (Photo/ Melbourne Renegades Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Chand, 28, had called time on his playing career in India last year. He represented three IPL franchises - Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals - and had a domestic career spanning more than a decade, including 67 first-class matches. Chand burst onto the international stage as a teenager in the 2012 ICC U19 World Cup - played in Australia.

He was the player of the match as India won the tournament final, scoring an unbeaten 111 against an Australian side featuring a host of now-BBL stars, including the likes of Travis Head and Ashton Turner. (ANI)

