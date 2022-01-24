Tennis-Collins wins gruelling Mertens clash to reach quarter-finals
Danielle Collins won a battle of attrition in scorching heat to overhaul Elise Mertens 4-6 6-4 6-4 and book her second quarter-final at the Australian Open on Monday.
In a gruelling clash of former semi-finalists, the American 27th seed snatched the win with a barrage of power hitting as Mertens served to stay in the match. Belgian Mertens saved two match points, the second with a gutsy second serve, but then surrendered meekly on the third with a double-fault.
Collins will play the winner of Simona Halep and Alize Cornet for a place in the semi-finals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mertens
- American
- Danielle Collins
- Australian Open
- Simona Halep
ALSO READ
U.S. warns Iran of severe consequences if Americans attacked
Speed skating-American Jackson Beijing-bound after friend gives up spot
Tennis-American Brooksby out of Australian Open due to COVID-19
Cropin partners with Heaven Sprout Foods to accelerate digitisation in Latin American agri-ecosystem
IAEA joins American Physical Society to hold APS Conferences for Undergraduate Women in Physics