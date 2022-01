Tennis-Collins wins gruelling Mertens clash to reach quarter-finals

Danielle Collins won a battle of attrition in scorching heat to overhaul Elise Mertens 4-6 6-4 6-4 and book her second quarter-final at the Australian Open on Monday.

In a gruelling clash of former semi-finalists, the American 27th seed snatched the win with a barrage of power hitting as Mertens served to stay in the match. Belgian Mertens saved two match points, the second with a gutsy second serve, but then surrendered meekly on the third with a double-fault.

Collins will play the winner of Simona Halep and Alize Cornet for a place in the semi-finals.

