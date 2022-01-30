Left Menu

NFL-Tom Brady retiring after 22 seasons - report

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2022 01:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 01:34 IST
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is set to retire from the NFL after 22 seasons and a record seven Super Bowl victories, ESPN reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The 44-year-old spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before relocating to Florida and leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship last season. The Northern California native is widely regarded as the best quarterback in league history and exits the game with five Super Bowl MVP awards and three league MVP awards.

Brady's decision is based on several factors including wanting to do what is best for his family and his health, ESPN reported.

