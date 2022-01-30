Soccer-Wanderers fire Robinson after early season struggles

Left Menu

Western Sydney Wanderers coach Carl Robinson has been sacked less than 24 hours after his side slumped to a demoralising 3-0 A-League loss against Brisbane Roar on Saturday. The defeat leaves Wanderers second from bottom of the 12-team competition, seven games into a season in which they were expected to challenge for the title.

Western Sydney Wanderers coach Carl Robinson has been sacked less than 24 hours after his side slumped to a demoralising 3-0 A-League loss against Brisbane Roar on Saturday.

The defeat leaves Wanderers second from bottom of the 12-team competition, seven games into a season in which they were expected to challenge for the title. "Western Sydney Wanderers FC have today confirmed the departure of ... head coach Carl Robinson, effective immediately," Wanderers said on their official website.

"The Wanderers would like to thank Carl for his time at the club over the last 1-1/2 seasons and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. "The club will shortly make an announcement regarding the head coach position for the rest of the season."

Robinson was appointed head coach in October 2020 after nine months of a 3-1/2-year contract at Newcastle Jets, but the former Wales midfielder was unable to turn the Wanderers into a title contender. He led the club to eighth last year and there has been no improvement despite the signing of Israeli international Tomer Hemed and former England midfielder Jack Rodwell during the close season.

Robinson's sacking comes after the 45-year-old conceded he was under pressure, with the Wanderers having only won once this season. "There's pressure on every manager that's not in the top six of this league," Robinson said after the Brisbane defeat. "I'm no different because I'm a foreigner.

"You have to accept it, you embrace it, you sometimes have to enjoy it, as hard as it is."

