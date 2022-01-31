Soccer-Canada beat United States 2-0 in World Cup qualifiers

Canada struck early and again late on to defeat the U.S. men's national team 2-0 on Sunday to remain unbeaten and extend their lead in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. Canada collected a goal kick from U.S. keeper Matt Turner in the seventh minute near midfield, and Jonathan David set up Cyle Larin, who raced forward and fired in past a diving Turner, sending the fans at Tim Hortons Field into a frenzy.

The USMNT looked like they would equalize when Christian Pulisic's corner kick found Weston McKennie's forehead, but Milan Borjan leapt up to swat the ball away, pounding his chest triumphantly after making the save. Following a sloppy first half, the USMNT had more life in the second, especially after head coach Gregg Berhalter sent on Kellyn Acosta, Ricardo Pepi and Jordan Morris in the 69th minute.

The USMNT stepped up the pressure and had another excellent chance to score, but Paul Arriola's bicycle kick from inside the box with about three minutes to go in regulation time was off target. Sam Adekugbe then scored on a counter deep in stoppage time to seal the win for Canada on a cold day in Ontario.

The win puts Canada first in their group with 22 points, while the USMNT are second on 18 points and Mexico, who play Costa Rica later on Sunday, are third with 17 points in the eight-team group. The top three teams in the group will earn automatic qualification for the World Cup starting in Qatar in late November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)