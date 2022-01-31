SL pacer Nuwan Thushara tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of team's T20I tour of Australia

Left Menu

31-01-2022
Uncapped Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's tour of Australia starting next week, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

The 27-year-old was a part of the 20-member Sri Lanka Squad to tour Australia for a five-match T20 International Series between February 11 to 20.

Dilshan Fonseka, the team trainer, has also tested positive for the virus.

''Both were found to be positive during a routine PCR test conducted among the squad and the support staff, who are currently remaining in a Bio-Secure Bubble ahead of the team's departure to Australia,'' Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

''Both of them are currently undergoing Covid-19 protocols and will rejoin the squad on the 10th of February, upon completion of the protocols.'' The Sri Lankan team will leave for Australia on February 3.

After that, the islanders are due to be in India for a two-match Test and three-match T20 series starting February 25 with the five-day games.

