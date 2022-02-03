Cricket-Giles leaves role as England managing director

Ashley Giles is to leave his role as the managing director of England's men's team, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday. Giles and coach Chris Silverwood had been under pressure after England lost the five-test Ashes series 4-0, with former skipper Mike Atherton calling for a complete overhaul of the England management.

British media have reported that Silverwood could also be relieved of his duties. "The past couple of years have been incredibly challenging and I'm proud of what we've been able to deliver in the toughest of circumstances," Giles said in a statement. "This has undoubtedly protected the future of the game in England and Wales.

"Despite these challenges, over the past three years, we have become 50-over world champions, the top ranked T20 side in the world, we remain fourth ranked test team and our under 19s have just reached the World Cup final for the first time in 24 years. "I wish all our players and staff great success for the future."

Former England captain Andrew Strauss has agreed to step into the managing director role on an interim basis and will put in place arrangements for the forthcoming West Indies tour, while the search begins for a full-time replacement. Joe Root's future as the test captain has also been in doubt after the humiliating Ashes capitulation in Australia, with all-rounder Ben Stokes touted as a viable option to replace him by former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting.

"I'm extremely grateful to Ashley for his commitment and contribution to England men's cricket over the last three years," Tom Harrison, ECB chief executive officer, said. "Off the back of a disappointing men's Ashes this winter we must ensure we put in place the conditions across our game to enable our test team to succeed."

