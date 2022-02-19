Left Menu

Soccer-Smith-Rowe and Saka goals keep Arsenal in top four hunt

Second-half goals from Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka helped Arsenal secure a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday and stay in the race to finish in the Champions League qualification places. The win lifted the Gunners to within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United, whom they have played two games fewer than.

The win lifted the Gunners to within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United, whom they have played two games fewer than.

The win lifted the Gunners to within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United, whom they have played two games fewer than. Arsenal only sit below fifth-placed West Ham - who have played three games more than them and drew with Newcastle earlier in the day - on goal difference. "There’s a long way to go but we’re a little bit closer (to the top four)," Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said.

"I think we played really well today. We had so many attempts in the first half and in the Premier League you have to put those away. But overall I think we should be happy with the result." Forward Alexandre Lacazette saw an effort ruled out for offside in the first quarter of an hour, while his penalty claims in the build up were also waved away.

Further shouts for a spot kick were again dismissed five minutes before the break when Cedric Soares's shot struck the arm of the sliding Yoane Wissa. Arsenal did not have to wait long after the restart to open the scoring as Smith-Rowe showed quick feet before firing in on 48 minutes, before Saka sealed the victory 11 minutes from time with a sweeping counter attack.

Brentford, who felt defender Pontus Jansson was fouled in the build up to the second goal, pulled one back through Christian Norgaard in stoppage time. But it was not enough to stop Thomas Frank's side slipping to their sixth defeat in seven games in all competitions.

