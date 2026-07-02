Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Fights Corruption with Transparency and Vigilance

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has issued a stern warning that there are no shortcuts to wealth in the state, underscoring his administration's commitment to tackling corruption head-on. At the Vigilance Awareness Week event, Choudhary insisted the state would show zero tolerance for economic offences.

Joined by Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Choudhary addressed the public, noting that individuals looking for quick routes to riches should expect legal consequences, such as imprisonment. He assured that any official or representative involved in dishonesty would face strict action.

Highlighting transparent governance, the Chief Minister introduced the 'Sahyog' portal as a tool for public engagement and grievance redressal. With nearly 400,000 applications received and 350,000 processed, the portal underscores the government's focus on transparency and accountability. Additionally, Choudhary inaugurated the Patna Metro extension, enhancing the city's public transport.