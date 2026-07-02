Builder's Gruesome Murder Raises Security Concerns Near Bihar Police Station

A builder was found brutally murdered in his office opposite Tilkamanjhi police station in Bihar. The victim, Bajarangi Kumar, went missing Tuesday, and his family discovered his body the next morning. The police are investigating, but no clear motive has been determined yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:00 IST
Builder's Gruesome Murder Raises Security Concerns Near Bihar Police Station
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A builder was savagely murdered inside his office directly across from the Tilkamanjhi police station in Bhagalpur, Bihar, officials revealed on Thursday. The victim, identified as Bajarangi Kumar, suffered multiple deep lacerations from a sharp-edged weapon, according to police reports.

Kumar's family reported him missing since Tuesday evening after he failed to return home to take his children to school on Wednesday morning. Upon investigating, they found the office locked from the outside and immediately informed the police. Authorities forced entry and discovered Kumar's bloodied body inside. Senior Superintendent of Police, Pramod Kumar Yadav, was present to oversee the opening investigations.

"The victim suffered numerous severe wounds from a sharp object. A Forensic Science Laboratory team has collected evidence from the scene, and CCTV footage is being reviewed," SSP Yadav conveyed. Several suspects have been identified and efforts are underway to apprehend them. Although the victim's family mentioned his involvement in real estate and frequent heated phone exchanges, they couldn't specify any known adversaries causing this calculated attack.

This shocking incident, occurring opposite an operational police station, has sparked significant local security concerns. A case has been registered, and investigations continue to unravel the mystery behind this act. (ANI)

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