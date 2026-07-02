Belgium's Stunning Comeback Ignites World Cup Ambitions

In a dramatic twist at the World Cup, Belgium's national football team secured a stunning 3-2 victory over Senegal. Despite being down 2-0 with only seven minutes of regulation remaining, Belgium turned the match around with skill and resolve.

Belgium's coach, Rudi Garcia, praised the strength and emotional resilience of his squad. 'When you're losing 2-0 by the 83rd minute, it's never easy to get back and win,' Garcia told reporters. He believes this win could further unify the team, reminding them that anything is possible until the final whistle.

This victory echoes Belgium’s 2018 World Cup performance, where a similar comeback against Japan led them to eventually secure third place. Garcia, at the helm for 18 months, believes in the squad's talent and potential to create more memorable moments in football history.