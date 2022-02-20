Left Menu

The ACA has also invited Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, who had previously represented Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, to the hearing.

ACA to look into match fixing allegations of Silchar in JK Baruah U-19 tourney
The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has decided to hold an enquiry into alleged match-fixing allegations raised by the Silchar team in J K Baruah U-19 Inter-District Tournament 20021-2022.

The allegations were raised over a group match between Jorhat and Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association (NFRSA) teams at Golaghat on February 16-17. The Silchar District Sports Association has claimed that the NFRSA team allowed Jorhat to improve its net run rate towards the end of the match on the second day of the match to ensure Jorhat dislodges Silchar from the top position in the group.

The match ended in a draw between Jorhat and NFRSA, thus knocking out Silchar from final round. ACA secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI that the matter is being looked into and appropriate follow-up action will be taken.

''The Apex Council of the ACA will hold a meeting with the stakeholders in the matter on February 23. We will give each side appropriate opportunity to place their versions,'' Saikia said.

''The Apex Council will then come at its decision within 48 hours,'' he added.

The ACA has also invited Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, who had previously represented Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, to the hearing.

