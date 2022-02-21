Cricket-New Zealand retain 15-man squad for second South Africa test

New Zealand have retained the same 15-man squad for the second test against South Africa after thrashing the Proteas by an innings and 276 runs in the series-opener over the weekend. The Tom Latham-captained Black Caps are in prime position to claim a first test series win against South Africa.

The second and final test starts in Christchurch on Friday. New Zealand squad:

Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Will Young

