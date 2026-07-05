Trump Offers Diplomatic Hand to Russia for Ukraine Peace

President Donald Trump offered assistance to Russian President Vladimir Putin to help resolve the Ukraine war during a lengthy phone call. The offer comes ahead of Trump's participation in the NATO summit. The situation in Ukraine remains tense, with both sides contesting control over key territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump | Updated: 05-07-2026 03:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 03:20 IST
Trump Offers Diplomatic Hand to Russia for Ukraine Peace

In a significant diplomatic gesture, U.S. President Donald Trump extended an offer to aid in resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict during a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conversation, lasting nearly 90 minutes, took place ahead of Trump's scheduled participation in the NATO summit in Turkey.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov revealed that Trump proposed the involvement of U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to further efforts at reaching a peace settlement. The envoys are prepared for another visit to Moscow to continue these diplomatic endeavors.

The call included a stark assessment from Putin regarding the battlefield situation in Ukraine. Russian commanders claimed to have seized Kostiantynivka, a strategically important city, though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the General Staff have refuted this claim, maintaining their control over the city.

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