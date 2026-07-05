Trump's Controversial 250th Celebration: A Divisive Display

President Donald Trump is set to lead a politically charged celebration of the United States' 250th anniversary on Saturday with a rally held at a heavily secured National Mall in Washington D.C.

The event, seen as a blend of official commemoration and campaign-style politics, has sparked controversy and division among attendees and observers.

Security concerns accompany the celebration alongside a record-setting heat wave, while Trump's administration faces criticism for sidelining a nonpartisan group initially established to oversee the festivities.