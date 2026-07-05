Survival Amid the Ruins: Venezuelans Rally After Twin Quakes
Juan Zapata, a Venezuelan earthquake survivor, spent over two days trapped in rubble before being rescued. As the official death toll rose, civilians and international aid workers faced challenges in rescue operations due to a slow government response. Meanwhile, survivors struggle with losses and hope amid devastation.
Juan Zapata was dining in his fifth-floor apartment, facing the Caribbean, when twin earthquakes a decade ago devastated Venezuela's coast. Thrown across the room by the quake's force, he spent over two days trapped in rubble before being rescued by civilians.
He now recovers at a field hospital, coping with fractured ribs and severe cuts. His home, Costa Brava, was destroyed, leaving him without personal documents or means to contact his daughter and sister abroad. The government reported a death toll of 2,954, deploying thousands of officials and international workers in response.
More than 16,000 people remain homeless, with unofficial figures indicating over 41,000 missing. Field hospital director Peter Holz highlights efforts to transition operations to local doctors, underscoring hope amid adversity. Criticism persists over the slow governmental aid, yet civilians and volunteers tirelessly aid in ongoing rescue operations.