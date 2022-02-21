Left Menu

Airthings Masters: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa stuns World Champion Carlsen

16-year-old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world champion, Magnus Carlsen, in the eighth round of the ongoing Airthings Masters - an online rapid chess competition.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-02-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 11:33 IST
R Praggnanandhaa (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
16-year-old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world champion, Magnus Carlsen, in the eighth round of the ongoing Airthings Masters - an online rapid chess competition. Carlsen's revival after a tough first day of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour was pegged back by the youngest player in the field.

Carlsen had racked up three wins in a row as he ominously cranked up the gears. But against 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa, he blundered badly, and the Indian star held firm for the win. It was Praggnanandhaa's first win in any form of chess against the Norwegian and came on the back of having lost three games in a row. Carlsen finished down in fifth - up from 11th on the leaderboard yesterday.

"I think it's about just going to bed," FIDE's website quoted Praggnanandha as saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

