Odell Beckham Jr Suffers Severe Injury During Super Bowl Win

Though Odell Beckham Jr. completed the season as a Super Bowl winner, having joined the Los Angeles Rams just over three months ago, it is believed that the wide receiver suffered a severe injury that may rule him out of months.

Beckham Jr. scored the first touchdown of the Super Bowl, which the Rams ran out 23-20 winners over the Cincinnati Bengals, but then suffered a non-contact injury in the second quarter and has reportedly tore his ACL.

When the season started, the Rams were not even close to being the mix when it comes to the NFL futures market and when you compare the odds in the sports betting niche, they were way down the list of likely champions. However, driven on by quarterback Matthew Stafford they picked up their first Super Bowl win since 1999 but apparently, it's come at a cost in terms of Beckham Jr.

Odell's been here before. He tore his ACL in 2020 and didn't play a game until the following September, and given his deal at the Rams for just one year; it's unclear what the future holds for the former New York Giants and Cleveland Browns star.

The injury is severe enough to leave many fearing for his long-term prospects as a torn ACL can prove tough to recover from. Rams head coach Sean McVay was full of praise for the recent addition to his roster;

"I know what a huge impact he's had on our football team since we got him. It was heartbreaking to see that because, just to be able to get to that moment, and he had really made an impact with those two catches that were huge plays,"

"My heart goes out to him; I love Odell, really grateful for the many contributions he made; we wouldn't be champs without him," McVay added.

Beckham Jr. is hugely popular both within the game and among the fans, and he put in his best displays as he helped push the Rams to an unexpected title and no doubt they'll want to offer the 29-year-old deal, but a lot could depend on how his recovery is going ahead of the next season.

He returned to the bench to see the Rams complete their narrow victory over the Bengals and was visibly ecstatic and emotional as his side completed that win and was quick to congratulate those in his team that helped make his dreams a reality;

"This is everything I've ever dreamed of, you know,"

"And there was a moment I was in the backroom, and they told me I was done, I couldn't play. And I had to come back out there and be a part of this because it's so much bigger than myself. And these boys pulled through and made it happen."

The run to the Super Bowl, and the victory on home turf, netted Beckham Jr. a tidy $3 million in incentives, and he'll have a lot to mull over as he becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.

