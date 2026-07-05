Law Ministry Begins Reform Drive for Future-Ready Legal System

The Ministry of Law and Justice has launched a two-day Reforms Utsav & Chintan Shivir 2026 in Mount Abu, Rajasthan, bringing together senior officials to discuss the next phase of legal reforms that will support India's long-term development goals. The event focuses on building a legal ecosystem that is more efficient, transparent, technology-driven and responsive to citizens as the country works towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Organised by the Department of Legal Affairs and the Legislative Department, the programme is being held at Gyan Sarovar, the Brahma Kumaris Headquarters, under the theme "Building a Future-Ready Legal Ecosystem for Viksit Bharat @2047." The gathering provides a platform for officers to exchange ideas, review ongoing reforms and identify new approaches to strengthen legal governance in the years ahead.

Minister calls for innovation and thoughtful reforms

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurated the event and encouraged officials to focus on thoughtful reflection rather than unnecessary worry while shaping the country's legal future. Addressing participants, he urged officers to contribute fresh ideas that can improve legal governance, strengthen the quality of legal advice and make reforms more beneficial for ordinary citizens.

Paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary, the minister said his ideals of innovation, determination and service continue to inspire efforts towards nation-building. He emphasised that collaboration across departments and a commitment to institutional excellence will play an important role in creating a stronger legal framework capable of meeting India's future needs.

Meghwal also highlighted the importance of adopting new ideas while maintaining high standards of governance, noting that a modern legal system should be capable of responding quickly to changing social, economic and technological realities.

Digital governance and legal modernisation in focus

During the inaugural session, Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary of the Department of Legal Affairs and the Legislative Department, reviewed the reforms introduced over the past twelve years and said they have created a solid foundation for the next phase of transformation. He explained that future reforms must focus on improving legal governance, strengthening institutional capacity and making greater use of digital technologies to improve efficiency. According to him, technology-enabled governance, better legal advice and modern administrative systems will help create a legal framework that serves citizens more effectively while supporting national development. The programme then moved into separate brainstorming sessions for the two departments under the common theme of "Innovation, Collaboration and Institutional Excellence."

Officials from the Department of Legal Affairs discussed a wide range of subjects, including litigation management, legal advice, Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR), artificial intelligence, digital governance, the Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS), citizen services, institutional reforms, capacity building and administrative excellence. At the same time, the Legislative Department examined reforms related to legislative drafting, legislative impact assessment, the use of official languages, translation systems, legal publications, institutional learning and stronger collaboration with other ministries involved in policymaking.

Building a stronger legal system for Viksit Bharat

The discussions reflected the government's broader effort to prepare India's legal institutions for future challenges while improving the quality and accessibility of legal services. Officials exchanged ideas on simplifying governance processes, increasing transparency and making legal institutions more responsive through better use of technology and stronger coordination between departments.

Artificial intelligence and digital tools emerged as important areas of discussion, with participants exploring how modern technologies can improve legal research, case management, administrative efficiency and public service delivery. The focus on innovation also included strengthening institutional knowledge and developing systems that support faster and more informed decision-making.

The first day's deliberations concluded with a shared commitment to continue modernising India's legal framework through reforms that encourage efficiency, accountability and citizen-focused governance. Participants agreed that strengthening legal institutions will be essential for supporting economic growth, improving public administration and ensuring that the country's legal ecosystem keeps pace with India's ambitions for 2047.

As the two-day event continues, the Ministry of Law and Justice is expected to develop recommendations that will guide future reforms and contribute to building a legal system that is better equipped to meet the needs of a rapidly changing nation while supporting the vision of a developed and inclusive India.