Jammu and Kashmir's Premium Cherries and Plums Reach UAE Markets

Jammu and Kashmir's premium stone fruits have entered another international market with the first export shipment of Areko cherries and Scentrose plums reaching the United Arab Emirates. The milestone reflects the growing global demand for high-quality horticultural produce from the Union Territory while opening new income opportunities for local farmers through access to premium overseas markets.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitated the virtual flag-off of the first export consignment destined for Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The shipment marks another step in expanding India's fresh fruit exports and strengthening the international presence of Jammu and Kashmir's horticulture sector.

Premium fruits from Shopian and Pulwama enter global markets

The inaugural export consignment consisted of one metric tonne of premium Areko cherries, also known as high-density European sweet cherries, along with Scentrose plums. The fruits were sourced from farmers in the districts of Shopian and Pulwama, regions already recognised for producing high-quality horticultural crops.

The virtual flag-off ceremony was led by APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev and attended by officials from APEDA, the Department of Horticulture of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, exporters, international buyers and representatives from the horticulture industry. The event highlighted the coordinated efforts of government agencies, exporters and growers in building reliable export supply chains for premium agricultural produce.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Dev congratulated the farmers and the exporter for achieving this milestone. He said Jammu and Kashmir has established itself as an important centre for premium horticultural products with strong export potential. According to him, APEDA will continue supporting farmers by improving market access, enhancing product quality and connecting Indian growers with buyers across international markets.

He added that the successful export of Areko cherries and Scentrose plums reflects increasing global confidence in India's premium fruits while creating fresh opportunities for growers to earn better returns through international trade.

Farmers earn significantly higher returns

The biggest gain from the export initiative has been the improved income received by farmers participating in the supply chain. Access to premium overseas markets resulted in substantially higher prices compared to domestic sales, making exports an attractive option for fruit growers in the region.

Farmers supplying cherries for the UAE shipment earned nearly 60 percent higher returns than prevailing domestic market prices. Growers of Scentrose plums benefited even more, receiving approximately 120 percent higher returns compared with local markets. These figures demonstrate the value that export-oriented farming can generate when supported by proper quality standards, efficient logistics and international buyer connections.

Higher earnings are expected to encourage more farmers to adopt export-focused cultivation practices, invest in quality improvement and meet international standards required by overseas markets. Better price realisation also provides greater financial stability for growers while increasing the overall competitiveness of Jammu and Kashmir's horticulture sector.

The success of the first shipment is likely to inspire more producers across the region to participate in export supply chains, particularly for premium fruits that enjoy strong demand in international markets.

APEDA strengthens India's fresh fruit exports

APEDA continues to play a key role in promoting India's agricultural exports by supporting quality assurance, export facilitation, buyer outreach programmes and international market linkages. Its efforts are focused on helping farmers reach global consumers while increasing the export value of Indian agricultural products.

The successful shipment of premium stone fruits to the UAE is expected to create additional export opportunities for growers in Shopian, Pulwama and other horticulture-producing districts of Jammu and Kashmir. As international demand continues to grow for high-quality fresh produce, the region's premium fruits are expected to gain greater visibility in overseas markets.

Officials believe that expanding exports will not only improve farmers' incomes but also strengthen India's reputation as a reliable supplier of premium fresh fruits. Continued collaboration between government agencies, exporters, buyers and growers is expected to support sustainable growth in the horticulture sector while helping Indian agricultural products reach more consumers around the world.

With premium cherries and plums now entering markets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Jammu and Kashmir has added another achievement to its growing export story, creating new possibilities for farmers and reinforcing the global appeal of India's high-value horticultural produce.