Sino-Russian Naval Exercises in Qingdao
The Chinese and Russian navies are set to conduct joint exercises next week near Qingdao. Following the exercises, select forces will engage in joint maritime patrols in the Pacific Ocean. This annual event aims to enhance security cooperation and ensure regional stability.
The Chinese and Russian navies are preparing for joint exercises in the waters and airspace off Qingdao, as announced by China's defense ministry and Russian state media on Sunday.
According to the statement, following these exercises, forces from both countries will continue to the Pacific Ocean for joint maritime patrols, aiming to tackle security challenges and preserve regional stability.
Reports from Russia's RIA news agency indicate the arrival of a cruiser, corvette, diesel-electric submarine, and a rescue vessel from Russia's Pacific Fleet in Qingdao, with drills scheduled from July 6 to 13.