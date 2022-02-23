Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico need to find their team spirit to beat Man United, Simeone says

"I cling to the growth that I see happening daily," Simeone told news conference on Tuesday. "I see their (players) search for our team spirit, like we saw the other day in the 3-0 win at Osasuna.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2022 01:23 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 01:23 IST
LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid have had an inconsistent season so far but are finally showing some fighting spirit as they prepare to host Manchester United in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Wednesday, coach Diego Simeone has said.

Atletico have struggled domestically as they sit fifth in the LaLiga standings but put in an emphatic performance when they beat Osasuna 3-0 at the weekend, giving them the perfect preparation for Wednesday's match against United. "I cling to the growth that I see happening daily," Simeone told news conference on Tuesday.

"I see their (players) search for our team spirit, like we saw the other day in the 3-0 win at Osasuna. Hopefully against Manchester United we have that spirit because that's how we compete very well." Atletico were eliminated at this stage of the competition last season by eventual champions Chelsea and Simeone is predicting another tricky encounter against United, now managed by German Ralf Rangnick.

"We need to find our balance," Simeone said. "We will face one of the best teams in the world that, since the arrival of their new coach, are showing solidity and commitment, like how Manchester have always been. They have evolved a lot since his arrival." The Argentine coach received a blow earlier on in the day with the news that he will be without midfielder and captain Koke who was ruled out with a thigh muscle injury.

"(Thomas) Lemar is also not 100% after coming back from COVID-19, (Yannick) Carrasco is suspended, now Koke is also out," Simeone said. "It's a big blow but we have a group of players who are hungry to play and show what they are worth."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

