Suryakumar ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is with hairline fracture

In-form India batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Wednesday ruled out of the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka owing to a hairline fracture on his hand.

The series starts here on Thursday and Yadav's injury was confirmed to PTI by a BCCI source. Yadav, who was adjudged Player of the Series in the preceding T20Is against the West Indies, is the second Indian player to be forced out of the Sri Lanka series after pacer Deepak Chahar.

Chahar was ruled out of the games in Lucknow and Dharamsala after picking up a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old Yadav was seen at India's practice session here on Tuesday.

He may have suffered the injury while fielding during the third and final T20 International against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens last week.

The BCCI has not named any replacements for the two injured players as options are available with the team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)