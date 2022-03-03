Left Menu

Cricket-Gardner ruled out for Australia after positive COVID test

Australian allrounder Ashleigh Gardner is set to miss the opening two matches of Australia's Women's World Cup campaign in New Zealand after testing positive for COVID-19. The eight-nation World Cup begins on Friday, when hosts New Zealand take on the West Indies.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 08:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 08:12 IST
Cricket-Gardner ruled out for Australia after positive COVID test

Australian allrounder Ashleigh Gardner is set to miss the opening two matches of Australia's Women's World Cup campaign in New Zealand after testing positive for COVID-19. The 24-year-old has been ruled out of Saturday's game against defending champions England and their meeting with Pakistan on Tuesday after being forced to isolate for 10 days, in line with New Zealand health protocols.

Gardner is due to be released from isolation on March 13, when the Australians are scheduled to meet the hosts in their third group game. The eight-nation World Cup begins on Friday, when hosts New Zealand take on the West Indies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022