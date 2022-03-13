Left Menu

We are waiting for fitness update on Ruturaj and Deepak: CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanathan

Chahar has a high possibility of missing the first phase of IPL, if not the full tournament.Right now, CSKs available players have gathered in Surat and are having a camp at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, which hosts a lot of games for the Indian womens team.Asked about the availability of last years highest run-getter Ruturaj and this years Rs 14 crore buy Chahar, Vishwanathan said We are not aware of their current fitness status and wont be able to tell you when they would join the squad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 22:21 IST
The Chennai Super Kings team management is still awaiting the fitness updates of its key players Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar, who had sustained injuries during the white ball series against West Indies last month, CEO Kashi Vishwanathan said on Sunday.

While Ruturaj had a hand injury, Chahar had sustained a hamstring tear which will require him to stay out of action for a minimum of six to eight weeks. Chahar has a high possibility of missing the first phase of IPL, if not the full tournament.

Right now, CSK's available players have gathered in Surat and are having a camp at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, which hosts a lot of games for the Indian women's team.

Asked about the availability of last year's highest run-getter Ruturaj and this year's Rs 14 crore buy Chahar, Vishwanathan said: ''We are not aware of their current fitness status and won't be able to tell you when they would join the squad. ''Obviously, the BCCI has told us that once they are match-fit, they would intimate us. They are at the NCA currently.'' All India players need to be at the NCA and get the clearance certificate after appearing in various fitness tests once the rehabilitation programme is complete. Among those who are also tending to their injuries include Suryakumar Yadav, who has a fractured wrist.

