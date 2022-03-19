Left Menu

ISL's eSports final to be held on Sunday
The final of Indian Super League's eSports tournament, the eISL, will also be held on Sunday, on the same day as the ISL summit clash and will be telecast live for the first time.

The winner of the eISL final will represent India in the EA SPORTS FIFA22 GLOBAL SERIES (FGS) Playoffs later this year.

''... the eISL final to be broadcast for the first time on Indian television, Sunday, March 20, 2022 on Star Sports 3. Hero ISL becomes India's first sports league to have its Final and its eSports final to be telecast on the same day,'' Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) said on Saturday.

With the participation of all 11 ISL clubs in its debut season, the eISL league stage ended on March 13 with SC East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City FC, and FC Goa making it into the playoffs.

The playoffs will be held on Saturday. Then, the two eSports athletes of the winning clubs face each other in an official league qualifying event to determine India's representative on the global stage.

