Drone Tensions Soar at Poland-Belarus Border

In a developing situation, Poland acknowledged a rise in drone activity close to its border with Belarus, escalating pre-existing tensions following a recent airspace breach by alleged smuggling balloons.

The incident prompted Poland to summon the Belarusian envoy to Warsaw, highlighting the deepening discord since Russia's incursion into Ukraine in 2022. Issues like illegal migration and smuggling have only intensified the strain.

Polish military officials noted no immediate threat to national safety but viewed these actions as Belarus's efforts to destabilize regional security and test Poland's airspace defense, part of what they describe as hybrid warfare strategies.

