RR beat LSG by 3 runs in IPL

Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by three runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Electing to bowl, LSG produced a fine bowling effort before Shimron Hetmyer struck a fluent fifty to help RR post 165 for six.

Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 59 off 36 balls to take RR to the total after they were at 67 for four at one stage.

Krishnappa Gowtham (2/30) and Jason Holder (2/50) shared four wickets between them for LSG. Chasing the total, RR restricted LSG to 162 for eight. Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 165 for 6 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 59 not out; Krishnappa Gowtham 2/30). Lucknow Super Giants: 162 for 8 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 39, Marcus Stoinis 38 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/41).

