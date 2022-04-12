CSK post 216/4 against RCB in IPL
PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 12-04-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 21:31 IST
Chennai Super Kings posted 216 for 4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL match here on Tuesday.
Invited to bat, Shivam Dube (95 not out off 46 balls) and Robin Uthappa (88 off 50 balls) shared 165 runs for the third wicket, the highest this season, to take CSK to a mammoth total.
For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva took two wickets while Josh Hazlewood got one.
Brief Score: Chennai Super Kings: 216 for 4 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 88, Shivam Dube 95 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 2/35).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
