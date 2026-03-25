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Royal Challengers Bangalore Rakes In Nearly USD 2 Billion Sale

United Spirits Ltd (USL) has sold its Royal Challengers Bangalore cricket franchise to a consortium for nearly USD 2 billion. This significant transaction includes a substantial payout for the Women's Premier League and a commission to the BCCI. The deal involves Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:05 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore Rakes In Nearly USD 2 Billion Sale
  • Country:
  • India

United Spirits Ltd (USL), part of Diageo, announced the sale of its Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricket franchise to a consortium for nearly USD 2 billion. This colossal transaction involves a Rs 540 crore payout for the Women's Premier League and a 5% commission to the BCCI.

The consortium buying RCB includes Aditya Birla Group, the Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone. The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, values RCB close to USD 2 billion, and marks a strategic move by USL, which aims to focus on its core beverage business.

Under the new ownership, Aryaman Vikram Birla and Satyan Gajwani will serve as Chairman and Vice-Chairman, respectively. The acquisition is expected to strengthen RCB's status as a global sports franchise and expand its fan base, positioning it as a prime asset in cricket's dynamic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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