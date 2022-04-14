Rahil Gangjee opens season in Japan with 1-under 70

Rahil Gangjee had a modest first round of one-under 70 to be placed Tied-60 at the Kansai Open Golf Championship on Thursday. The Bengaluru-based Gangjee, who has been playing in Japan for the last few years and won once, is making his first appearance on the Japan Golf Tour in 2022.

Gangjee played the front nine in 1-over and then had three birdies, on 11th, 13th and 18th against one bogey on 12th.

The first round lead was held by Mikiya Akutsu, who fired a superb 63 to give himself a one-shot lead over a group of five Hirotaka Ashizawa, Takahiro Hataji, Taiga Semikawa, Naoyuki Kataoka and Mitsumasa Tamura.

Defending champion Rikuya Hoshino is two shots adrift after a solid 65, where he sits in joint seventh.

Australia's Anthony Quayle shot a five-under-par 66 to tie for 12th spot after the opening round.

Fellow Aussie Andrew Evans and American Han Lee were the other two international players making their presence felt when they signed for a matching 67s at the Yomiuri Country Club to be tied 21st in the 150-man leader board.

