Soccer-New Zealand to face Costa Rica in World Cup playoff on June 14

The All Whites took a big step towards qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time since 2010 after progressing through Oceania's qualification with a 100% record. They will face Costa Rica, who finished fourth in the CONCACAF qualifying standings and are 31st in the FIFA rankings to New Zealand's 101st. It will be the first time the tournament has been hosted in the Middle East.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 20-04-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 13:56 IST
New Zealand will face Costa Rica in an intercontinental World Cup qualifier in Doha, Qatar on June 14, New Zealand Football (NZF) said on Wednesday. The All Whites took a big step towards qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time since 2010 after progressing through Oceania's qualification with a 100% record.

They will face Costa Rica, who finished fourth in the CONCACAF qualifying standings and are 31st in the FIFA rankings to New Zealand's 101st. The winner of the playoff will enter Group E, which features four-times champions Germany, 2010 winners Spain and Japan.

The tournament will run from Nov. 21 to Dec 18. It will be the first time the tournament has been hosted in the Middle East.

