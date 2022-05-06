Left Menu

Games-Hangzhou Asian Games postponed until 2023 - Olympic Council of Asia

The Asian Games scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September have been postponed until 2023 because of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Randhir Singh, the acting President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), told Reuters on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 12:28 IST
Games-Hangzhou Asian Games postponed until 2023 - Olympic Council of Asia
Randhir Singh Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Asian Games scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September have been postponed until 2023 because of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Randhir Singh, the acting President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), told Reuters on Friday. The 19th edition of the multi-sport Games, second in size only to the Summer Olympics, was scheduled to take place from Sept. 10-25 in the capital of Zhejiang province, some 175 kilometers southwest of Shanghai.

Question marks had been raised over the event taking place with Shanghai having recently been locked down because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The local organizing committee did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The decision to postpone the Games was taken at an OCA executive board meeting in Tashkent on Friday. Most international sporting events in China have been postponed or canceled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the notable exception of the Winter Olympics, which went ahead in Beijing under strict health controls in February.

Hangzhou organizers said in early April that all 56 competition venues for the Games had been completed and test events were continuing as the lakeside city prepared to host more than 11,000 athletes from 44 nations and territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022