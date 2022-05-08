Left Menu

Soccer-Champions Atletico suffer first league loss of 2022

However, Raul Caceres scored with a fine curling shot 10 minutes from time to give America all three points. Atletico pushed forward in search of an equaliser and America had striker Felipe Azevedo sent off with five minutes remaining but the home side could not get a second goal.

Atletico Mineiro lost for the first time this season as a late goal from Raul Caceres gave America a 2-1 victory over the reigning Brazilian champions. The result means that on the fifth weekend of league action only one club, Red Bull Bragantino, are still unbeaten in Brazil’s Serie A. Bragantino play league leaders Corinthians on Sunday.

Atletico pushed forward in search of an equaliser and America had striker Felipe Azevedo sent off with five minutes remaining but the home side could not get a second goal. The result lifts America into second place in the 20-team table, with nine points from five games. Atletico have eight from the same number of matches and sit in fourth.

